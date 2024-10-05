Automatically saved design

Whether in the supermarket, on a walk through the city or at home: citizens everywhere received a test alarm on their cell phones on Saturday. As widely announced, the federal and state governments tested the so-called "AT Alert" - a civil protection warning via smartphone - for the first time on Saturday. The first alert went out shortly before midday: from the Ministry of the Interior, i.e. nationwide. The second followed shortly before 1 p.m.: from the Salzburg state civil protection department. All active cell phones in Salzburg received two alerts. "Initial evaluations show that the tests were successful. All mobile network operators will carry out detailed evaluations of their mobile stations next week. AT-Alert is therefore being used for civil protection and disaster control", according to a press release from the province of Salzburg.