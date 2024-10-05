Automatically saved design

Successful test run
The test of the new cell phone alarm as part of the annual siren test has been a success. The province of Salzburg calls it a success. More than 99 percent of the sirens in the province also sounded. This means that the new form of civil defense warning is now in regular operation.
Whether in the supermarket, on a walk through the city or at home: citizens everywhere received a test alarm on their cell phones on Saturday. As widely announced, the federal and state governments tested the so-called "AT Alert" - a civil protection warning via smartphone - for the first time on Saturday. The first alert went out shortly before midday: from the Ministry of the Interior, i.e. nationwide. The second followed shortly before 1 p.m.: from the Salzburg state civil protection department. All active cell phones in Salzburg received two alerts. "Initial evaluations show that the tests were successful. All mobile network operators will carry out detailed evaluations of their mobile stations next week. AT-Alert is therefore being used for civil protection and disaster control", according to a press release from the province of Salzburg.
The annual siren test was also carried out at the same time as the first cell phone alert. Also with success: 514 of the 518 sirens sounded. Four siren systems will therefore be replaced.
