Hollywood star makes Vienna’s Hofburg her stage

For more sustainability

For those who have now completely dropped out: Blanchett is not only a two-time Oscar winner, but also a great advocate of human rights - and she is committed to issues such as climate and sustainability. Under the title "Sustainability: Turning Intentions into Impact", the latter will also be the focus of the ÖGNI's first major symposium on October 16 and 17 at the Hofburg in Vienna, for whose grand closing gala the Australian actress has announced her attendance.