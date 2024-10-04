Vorteilswelt
Cate Blanchett

Hollywood star makes Vienna’s Hofburg her stage

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 09:55

In just under two weeks, Cate Blanchett will land in our capital city. However, the two-time Oscar winner is not coming for a film or series shoot, but has something more lasting planned for her visit ...

You'll never guess what superstar Cate Blanchett will be up to in Vienna. No, she's not shooting her next Hollywood blockbuster in the Austrian capital. And no, she's not in front of the camera for a new series production either. All right, we won't keep you in suspense any longer - it has something to do with the Austrian Sustainable Building Council (ÖGNI).

For more sustainability
For those who have now completely dropped out: Blanchett is not only a two-time Oscar winner, but also a great advocate of human rights - and she is committed to issues such as climate and sustainability. Under the title "Sustainability: Turning Intentions into Impact", the latter will also be the focus of the ÖGNI's first major symposium on October 16 and 17 at the Hofburg in Vienna, for whose grand closing gala the Australian actress has announced her attendance.

"When it comes to sustainability, we think of renewable energy, electric cars or green technologies - but we often overlook the huge impact that buildings have on our carbon footprint," explains Blanchett on the role of the real estate industry in a sustainable future. "The physical environment - our homes, workplaces, places of leisure - is a huge part of what we leave behind for future generations. There is significant potential and great opportunity when we realize the power of the built environment to shape a sustainable future."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kalman Gergely
