Summer fairytale: “I would never have expected this!”

Austria, a purely winter sports nation? Not at all! For only the second time in the past 20 years, Austria's sporting dream team is entirely at home in summer sports. The beaming winners, who were honored in front of 1500 guests (record!) including musical interludes by Ina Regen, Kaleen and Julian le Play in the Wiener Stadthalle, are Valentin Bontus and Victoria Hudson! It is the first "NIKI" for both of them. Bontus, who won Olympic gold in kitesurfing off the coast of Marseille in August, was jubilant: "Only the greatest athletes in the country have won this award - it's a great honor for me to be one of them." The 23-year-old from Lower Austria, who was accompanied by his family and girlfriend and won ahead of Stefan Kraft and Manuel Feller, came in all black - in France he had still raced to gold in a white "suit".