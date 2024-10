Will there soon be artificial blood from the test tube?

Blood is urgently needed: In Austria, a patient needs a transfusion every 90 seconds, that's almost 1000 units of blood a day. In Styria alone, that's 50,000 a year. Up to three lives can be saved with one blood transfusion. How is this possible? After a whole blood donation, the blood taken is separated into its three main components: the red blood cells (erythrocytes), the platelets (thrombocytes) and the blood plasma.