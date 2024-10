Katharina Nehammer has a new job at Agrarverlag

Nehammer worked for Kurz, Sobotka and Tanner

After helping with the election campaign of ÖVP presidential candidate Benita Ferrero-Waldner in 2004, she switched to politics and worked in the Foreign Ministry under Sebastian Kurz. After working as press spokeswoman for the then Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka, her further career took her to the cabinet of Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner. It was only in the summer that she moved to the agency "Schütze.Positionierung" as a senior consultant.