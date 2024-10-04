Open relationship: can it work?

In an open relationship, both parties are allowed to have both romantic and sexual relationships with other people. The important thing is that both partners really do agree on this together and know their boundaries in this regard; clear communication is therefore essential. If this is mutually agreed, such a relationship can lead to more freedom and diversity. On the other hand, there is the possibility of jealousy and insecurity, which can naturally put a strain on the relationship. There is also a lack of social acceptance of open relationships, which can also be difficult for everyone involved.