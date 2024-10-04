Forum
Open relationship: can it work?
The days when it was common for relationships to be committed to one partner for life are long gone. Nowadays there are many different types of relationships and although monogamous partnerships are still the norm, open relationships are no longer taboo. What do you think of such a partnership? We look forward to hearing your views!
In an open relationship, both parties are allowed to have both romantic and sexual relationships with other people. The important thing is that both partners really do agree on this together and know their boundaries in this regard; clear communication is therefore essential. If this is mutually agreed, such a relationship can lead to more freedom and diversity. On the other hand, there is the possibility of jealousy and insecurity, which can naturally put a strain on the relationship. There is also a lack of social acceptance of open relationships, which can also be difficult for everyone involved.
Have you ever heard of this type of relationship or possibly had experience with it? What positive and negative aspects can you think of in this particular type of partnership? Do you think that open relationships can work in the long term or do you think it is impossible? Do you have any tips or suggestions for couples considering an open relationship? Feel free to leave us a comment below!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.