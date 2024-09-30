Limited replica
Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma: Damn close to MotoGP
The Aprilia racing department has created a race replica that is closer than ever to the MotoGP racing machine - 30 units are available.
Never before has an Aprilia been as close as the RSV4 X ex3ma to the factory racing machine currently used by Aprilia Corse in the MotoGP racing series. It is the world's first race replica from the Italians to feature the patented aerodynamic stabilizers of the MotoGP bike.
A brief explanation of the unusual name: In Italian, 3 is pronounced as "tre" - so ext3ma is simply called extrema. Quite simply.
Of course, it is brimming with the finest materials such as carbon fiber and titanium and therefore weighs just 165 kilograms (dry) with an impressive 230 hp.
At the heart of the project is the V four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1099 cubic centimetres. It delivers its maximum power at 13,500 revs, 400 revs later the rev limiter takes over. Like the engine, everything else about this brilliant race bike is extreme ("ex3ma"): Carbon, titanium and magnesium dominate. The components - brakes, shock absorbers, switch units, radiator, levers and footrests etc. - are made exclusively from parts that are also used in MotoGP machines.
Unlike previously offered race replicas - the RSV4 X Trenta was last offered for 50,000 euros in an edition of 100 - there is more than just a service carpet on top for the 30 "ex3ma" models that have been lightened by one kilogram at a price of 80,000 euros plus tax: a Yashi laptop, a personalized bike cover and an assembly stand are also included.
The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma can now only be ordered online. If you have easy access to a race track, you have one less thing to worry about: the Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma is not permitted for use on public roads.
