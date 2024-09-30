Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma: Damn close to MotoGP

At the heart of the project is the V four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1099 cubic centimetres. It delivers its maximum power at 13,500 revs, 400 revs later the rev limiter takes over. Like the engine, everything else about this brilliant race bike is extreme ("ex3ma"): Carbon, titanium and magnesium dominate. The components - brakes, shock absorbers, switch units, radiator, levers and footrests etc. - are made exclusively from parts that are also used in MotoGP machines.