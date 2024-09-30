Outliers: In free fall and on the rise

In East Tyrol, the clocks run a little differently - although the Freedom Party was able to conquer some municipalities such as Amlach, Virgen, Lavant and Dölsach, the ÖVP remained ahead in the entire regional constituency despite heavy losses of over 15 percentage points. Even in Lienz itself: The ÖVP came out on top with 29.75 percent, followed by Blue and Red. The Greens lost almost six percent and fell behind the Neos. In Obertilliach, Sebastian Kurz had once won a landslide victory with just under 83% - the lead is no longer quite as high, but 64.54% compared to 21.99% for the FP is still impressive. The SP also made gains - by over one percent to 2.6 percent or eleven votes, two more than the Beer Party achieved.