Result in Carinthia
Outliers: In free fall and on the rise
Carinthia's districts were recolored in the national elections: ÖVP dethroned from Feldkirchen to Hermagor - and even on the border, one in five is already voting blue.
This election has left no stone unturned, even in the smallest community center - because the blue locomotive has raced to the top in places where the Freedom Party was already on the siding.
The "Kurz effect" of 2019 has completely faded; the People's Party was dethroned in its agricultural home district of Hermagor, for example - even though the black top candidate also comes from here. The other Carinthian districts were also recolored - although the 132 municipal results show some things that should give the parties food for thought.
Because even in the municipality with the worst result for the Freedom Party of 18.86 percent in the bilingual Zell - traditionally always strongly "left-wing" - one in five votes blue! The People's Party achieved its worst result in Mühldorf with 13.27 percent - the Social Democrats, on the other hand, saw a much lower result despite the governor's bonus. In some Mölltal municipalities, the Reds remain below ten percent, also in the Lesach and Gitschtal valleys. There is perhaps some consolation in St. Veit, where red is at least on track with 30.07% against blue (36.18%).
And what about the voter turnout? This has risen to 75.06 percent - 432,330 eligible voters cast 324,503 votes in Carinthia, 3487 of which were invalid.
They do exist - those municipalities in which the hard-hit SP was able to buck the electoral trend and make some gains after all. In Feistritz ob Bleiburg, for example, Mayor Hermann Srienz was able to proudly report a 5.74% increase and secure first place with 36.02%. In Eisenkappel-Vellach, Zell, Mallnitz and St. Margareten im Rosental, the Reds also remained ahead, as expected. In St. Margareten, for example, the gap to the Freedom Party was only nine votes!
In his home town, FP leader Erwin Angerer is also the mayor of Mühldorf - and can be satisfied: 125 votes more result in an absolute majority of 54.21% in Mühldorf. The Freedom Party also achieved record results above the 50 percent mark in Baldramsdorf, Mölbling, Mörtschach, Flattach, Sachsenburg, Deutsch-Griffen and Rangersdorf. In Stall, for example, the FP even achieved 62.82 percent. The small parties performed interestingly here: The Beer Party received 16 votes - 12 more than the Greens.
At the foot of Austria's highest mountain, the black-green government is not judged as harshly as elsewhere: in Heiligenblut, the People's Party remains the strongest vote-getter with 42.17%, ahead of the Freedom Party, which gained 35.26%. And the Greens achieved the highest, albeit meagre, gain in Carinthia with a plus of 1.39 percent. The fact that only a total of 30 voters are involved and the party is grounded at 4.94% may dampen the joy. But the SP also only managed 41 crosses.
VP top candidate Gabriel Obernosterer was surprisingly satisfied with the election results on Sunday. However, the figures from his home region of Lesachtal paint a gloomy picture for the black and turquoise politician: 47.96 percent is the best result - but at the same time there was a 17.60 percent loss of votes. The Blue Party also made strong gains here. Things were even worse for the People's Party in Steuerberg, where it came third with a loss of 25.93%. The situation was similarly dramatic in Mörtschach (minus 25.17 percent), Berg im Drautal (22.28 percent) and Winklern (21.78 percent). In all three municipalities, the Freedom Party was able to enjoy the new votes and took first place everywhere.
It was also very close at Lake Wörthersee: In Krumpendorf, seven votes decided the election victory. The Freedom Party won very narrowly with 26.2 percent against the VP with 26.06 percent. In Maria Wörth, on the other hand, it was exactly the opposite - despite heavy losses, the ÖVP remained ahead of the Freedom Party by eleven votes. Incidentally, things went particularly well for the Pinken in both municipalities, coming in fourth place behind the SP and far ahead of the Greens, and gaining almost 16% in Krumpendorf.
More votes mean losses? Falling population figures, the counting of voting cards and the higher voter turnout make it possible! In Weissensee, for example, the VP was able to welcome ten new voters - which means a drop of 10.27 percent in the election statistics. The only consolation for Mayor Karoline Turnschek: the VP still remains number 1 with 41.57 percent - and the growth of the Freedom Party is still manageable at 5.5 percent. Third place is a surprise: the NEOS achieved 13.65 percent.
The Freedom Party doubled in the town of Wolfsberg and outclassed the VP, which even came in behind the SP. The picture is similar to that of Völkermarkt, where the Blue Party gained 18.49% and the Turquoise and Black Party lost 13.89%, slipping behind the Red Party. In Bad St. Leonhard, the Freedom Party achieved a comfortable 41.69% - the ÖVP and SP fought a neck-and-neck race for second place, which the Turquoise Party won by 23 votes.
In East Tyrol, the clocks run a little differently - although the Freedom Party was able to conquer some municipalities such as Amlach, Virgen, Lavant and Dölsach, the ÖVP remained ahead in the entire regional constituency despite heavy losses of over 15 percentage points. Even in Lienz itself: The ÖVP came out on top with 29.75 percent, followed by Blue and Red. The Greens lost almost six percent and fell behind the Neos. In Obertilliach, Sebastian Kurz had once won a landslide victory with just under 83% - the lead is no longer quite as high, but 64.54% compared to 21.99% for the FP is still impressive. The SP also made gains - by over one percent to 2.6 percent or eleven votes, two more than the Beer Party achieved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
