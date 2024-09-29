Tenants in despair
“We’re left with nothing, they’re letting us down”
The damage caused by the flood disaster is leaving those affected in despair. Many feel abandoned by cooperatives - such as in Ober-Grafendorf or Sieghartskirchen.
"We simply feel abandoned!" Even days after the flood disaster, emotions are running high among tenants of the Alpenland housing complex in Ober-Grafendorf. The shock and disappointment are too deep-seated. Because many of the apartments are uninhabitable after the floods. "The damage is enormous. The apartments have to be completely renovated," said one of the tenants to "Krone".
Tenants no longer know what to do
However, the residents had not received any support from the cooperative. They were only asked to dismantle the kitchen and store it at their own expense. They were also offered unfurnished replacement apartments, including a termination form for the old accommodation - but only in return for a corresponding financial contribution. Specifically, this concerns 18 apartments. "Nobody from Alpenland has shown up here," says one tenant, noting that the owner is only interested in renovating the property
A few days ago, I would have said that flooding is impossible in the affected residential complex due to its location.
Rainer Handlfinger, Bürgermeister von Ober-Grafendorf
"Supporting the tenants has top priority. A crisis team was on site to answer questions and discuss measures. Another meeting is planned for next week," says Alpenland. The company has been in constant contact with those affected since September 16, and preparations for repairing the damage have also begun.
Lots of help from the community
In the municipality itself, the cause provided active support. High-performance pumps and relief trains from Salzburg were used to combat the masses of water in the affected facility - unfortunately without any chance. "Many people are overwhelmed by the current disaster," explains Mayor Rainer Handlfinger. With the help of WET, it has now been possible to set up free replacement apartments without a down payment.
But the residents of Ober-Grafendorf are not alone. Many other tenants from other housing developers also complain that they were left to fend for themselves. "We were only told that we should wipe off moldy areas with spirit. But no one came by for days," says one tenant from Sieghartskirchen in the district of Tulln. However, they also show a little understanding: "We are aware that the cooperatives now have their hands full and are overwhelmed. More sensitivity is needed here."
