“Extremely dangerous” hurricane hits Florida

Power outage in 975,000 households in Florida

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) had issued an urgent warning that the storm would hit several states. Storm surges of up to six meters are expected on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, said Fema head Deanne Criswell. The entire west coast of Florida and the Big Bend region are particularly affected. According to data from the website Poweroutage.us, around 975,000 households in Florida were already without power in the evening.