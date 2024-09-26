Promotion remains in the back of BBU Salzburg’s mind

"Big challenge"

The team's goal is to reach the play-offs. The promotion he has been striving for for years is firmly anchored in the back of his mind. "That remains the big goal, but everything has to fit, both athletically and financially, then we would take that step," explains head coach Christian Ponz. Postscript: "But now it's about working through the last season so that we can even get to this possibility." Salzburg is increasingly relying on youth. In recent years, the focus has increasingly shifted to young talent, and now the first fruits can be harvested. "We now have three players in our rotation. They are also being given more responsibility. We want to slowly introduce the young players who are now joining us to men's basketball," says the Head Coach, who is satisfied with the club's development.