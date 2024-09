Neos candidate will only be 18 on election day

He is the youngest candidate in the 2024 National Council election and is running for the NEOS: next Sunday, Lukas Lintner from Salzburg will be celebrating his 18th birthday on election day! "I'm having a big party in Vienna with 500 people," laughs the schoolboy. He is of course referring to the election party for which he will be traveling to Vienna. He hopes that he won't be the only one with something to celebrate on his birthday ...