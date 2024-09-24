Until Friday noon
You can still apply for a polling card now
If you want to cast your vote for the National Council elections by absentee ballot, you have to be quick. The deadline for applying in writing ends tomorrow, Wednesday. Those who collect the card in person, on the other hand, have until Friday at 12 noon.
Voting cards can be applied for in writing by letter, using a card from the election folder, by fax, email or with ID Austria in the "Digitales Amt" app or online. This deadline ends tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11.59 pm. After that, an application can only be made in person - at the municipality in whose electoral register you are registered. The place of residence on July 9, 2024 (cut-off date) must be taken into account. The deadline for collecting a polling card is next Friday at 12 noon.
How to cast your vote
Anyone who has applied for a polling card in good time will then have various options for casting their vote - for example, when collecting it directly from the municipality or magistrate or at any polling station. You can also send the card by post from home or abroad before Sunday or have it delivered directly to the district electoral authority.
People who are bedridden can cast their vote in front of a "flying electoral authority". The polling card must be received by the electoral authority by 5 p.m. on Sunday.
In the meantime, the deadlines for Austrians abroad to hand in their card at Austrian representation authorities have expired. These deadlines expired on September 20 (outside the European Economic Area) and September 23 (within Europe). There are nine parties to choose from nationwide - ÖVP, FPÖ, SPÖ, Grüne, NEOS, KPÖ, Bierpartei, Liste Madeleine Petrovic and NONE.
