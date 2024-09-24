You can still apply for a polling card now

Voting cards can be applied for in writing by letter, using a card from the election folder, by fax, email or with ID Austria in the "Digitales Amt" app or online. This deadline ends tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11.59 pm. After that, an application can only be made in person - at the municipality in whose electoral register you are registered. The place of residence on July 9, 2024 (cut-off date) must be taken into account. The deadline for collecting a polling card is next Friday at 12 noon.