Drinking water is already contaminated in 13 municipalities

How the rain contaminates tap water

The reason is the heavy rainfall that recently caused devastating flooding and is now causing problems again. "The main purification of the water takes place in the humus-rich topsoil," explains Christian Kneidinger, Head of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Group at the Upper Austrian government. "The longer the water is there, the more time it has to be purified and filtered. However, the more it rains, the faster it has to flow through and the lower the filter effect," says the expert.