Rain is the culprit
Drinking water is already contaminated in 13 municipalities
In 13 Upper Austrian municipalities, the tap water is currently undrinkable due to an increased bacteria content. More than 9000 people are affected and have been called upon to boil their water. The reason for the contamination is the heavy rainfall - an expert explains why.
"Warning - drinking water is contaminated!" As many as 13 municipalities are currently issuing similar warnings about drinking from the tap and appealing for water to be boiled beforehand. As reported, the problem first became known in Großraming, where residents of around 600 houses even stand at the stove to boil water before brushing their teeth.
Mühlviertel most affected
The bacterially contaminated water could cause stomach and intestinal complaints and the warnings are a precautionary measure. With nine municipalities, the Mühlviertel is the most affected. But the drinking water in St. Martin im Innkreis, Oberndorf bei Schwanenstadt and Alkoven is also undrinkable. In total, more than 9000 people are affected, most of them in Großraming (1900) and Gutau (1850).
How the rain contaminates tap water
The reason is the heavy rainfall that recently caused devastating flooding and is now causing problems again. "The main purification of the water takes place in the humus-rich topsoil," explains Christian Kneidinger, Head of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Group at the Upper Austrian government. "The longer the water is there, the more time it has to be purified and filtered. However, the more it rains, the faster it has to flow through and the lower the filter effect," says the expert.
The developments and threats of the climate crisis pose a major challenge for the water supply in particular.
Stefan Kaineder (Grüne), Landesrat für Umwelt und Klima
His comparison: "If I constantly pour water onto a patch of earth with a jug, the pores in the ground are filled with water and move on because water wants to flow in from above."
For State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder (Greens), the climate crisis is a challenge for the water supply.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
