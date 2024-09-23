Because of damage to image
Luxury shipyard wants to sue billionaire’s widow
When the superyacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, billionaire's wife Angela Baraces not only lost her husband and daughter (18), but also barely survived the tragedy herself. Now the widow is facing legal repercussions: the luxury shipyard wants to sue her for the damage to its image.
A total of seven people lost their lives in the yacht accident in mid-August. The ship sank during a storm for reasons that are still unclear. The Italian Sea Group shipyard had previously advertised the 56-metre-long yacht as unsinkable.
The company had already made serious accusations against the crew shortly after the accident: The ship would not have sunk if the correct maneuvers had been carried out. The crew had made a series of "indescribable, unreasonable mistakes". Design faults were ruled out.
Crew allegedly unsuitable
The yacht company is therefore demanding a total of 222 million euros for the damage caused to its image. The lawsuit is also directed against the billionaire widow Angela Bacares - she is said to be partly to blame for the tragedy due to the selection of an unsuitable crew and their actions. The woman was officially the owner of the mega yacht. Lawyers have already been hired, but a formal lawsuit has not yet been approved. In addition to the British company Revtom Limited, which is managed by the widow, claims are also to be made against an international operator of luxury yachts, Camper & Nicholsons.
Captain targeted by investigators
Shortly after the accident, the police were already investigating whether the Dutch captain James Cutfield, who was able to save himself from the Bayesian, could have underestimated the danger posed by the storm. The 51-year-old is considered to be very experienced. "The storm came out of the blue," the captain explained after the sinking. However, the company is of the opinion that the captain was not up to the task of steering the yacht.
In addition to billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah Lynch, the seven fatalities also included the manager of investment bank Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Anne Elizabeth, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada. Most of the ten-man crew were able to escape from the ship, only the on-board chef Thomas Recaldo died.
The wreck of the luxury yacht still lies at a depth of 56 meters. It is to be salvaged, but there is no date for this yet.
