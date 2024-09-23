Luxury shipyard wants to sue billionaire’s widow

Crew allegedly unsuitable

The yacht company is therefore demanding a total of 222 million euros for the damage caused to its image. The lawsuit is also directed against the billionaire widow Angela Bacares - she is said to be partly to blame for the tragedy due to the selection of an unsuitable crew and their actions. The woman was officially the owner of the mega yacht. Lawyers have already been hired, but a formal lawsuit has not yet been approved. In addition to the British company Revtom Limited, which is managed by the widow, claims are also to be made against an international operator of luxury yachts, Camper & Nicholsons.