Horse ate neighbor’s lettuce: police investigated

The vegetable owner was furious. The story even went so far that the public prosecutor's office in Leoben launched an investigation into damage to property. What's more, a police officer called and texted the owner of the vegetable thief to have herself identified (fingerprints taken, photos taken), including an appointment and the remark that legal assistance was not provided and that the district authority would be called in if she was not present. The woman from Upper Styria called lawyer Marc Simbürger. He found gross misconduct on the part of the police: "The failed attempt to take my client's fingerprints like a serious criminal was a completely excessive measure!" They also tried to prevent her from consulting a lawyer.