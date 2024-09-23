Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Horse as a criminal case

Horse ate neighbor’s lettuce: police investigated

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 05:50

Because a horse ate the neighbor's lettuce plants, the public prosecutor's office investigated damage to property. The owner was even summoned to the identification service.

comment0 Kommentare

"I think I'm being kicked by a horse," a woman from Upper Styria must have thought recently: Her horse has been enjoying its life in a paddock for years. Recently, however, there was a scandal: the neighbor's delicious lettuce plants suddenly appeared in front of the ungulate's nose. "You don't look a gift horse in the mouth," the four-legged friend probably thought, devouring the delicacy with relish and leaving a few hoofprints in the destroyed bed.

This is how cartoonist Werner Haidenhofer sees the controversial case. (Bild: Werner Haidenhofer)
This is how cartoonist Werner Haidenhofer sees the controversial case.
(Bild: Werner Haidenhofer)

The vegetable owner was furious. The story even went so far that the public prosecutor's office in Leoben launched an investigation into damage to property. What's more, a police officer called and texted the owner of the vegetable thief to have herself identified (fingerprints taken, photos taken), including an appointment and the remark that legal assistance was not provided and that the district authority would be called in if she was not present. The woman from Upper Styria called lawyer Marc Simbürger. He found gross misconduct on the part of the police: "The failed attempt to take my client's fingerprints like a serious criminal was a completely excessive measure!" They also tried to prevent her from consulting a lawyer.

Zitat Icon

The failed attempt to fingerprint my client like a serious criminal was a completely excessive measure!

Anwalt Marc Simbürger

According to the police, everything went correctly. Spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher: "The complaint was filed by the alleged victim. It was suspected that the owner of the horse had let her animal into the bed after an argument. Identification treatment would have been lawful, but the woman did not comply with the request. The authorities then refrained from doing so and the public prosecutor's office closed the investigation."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf