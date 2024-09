Rescuers went on foot to patients on the A10

On Saturday evening, the Red Cross had to respond to two separate incidents on the Tauernautobahn (A10). In the direction of Salzburg, there were medical emergencies in a coach and in a car near Werfen. As the journey would have taken far too long for the Red Cross due to the traffic jam, the decision was made to close the oncoming lane completely. This allowed the helpers to reach the scene quickly. The Red Cross paramedics then walked from one lane to the other.