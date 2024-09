20-year-old speeding driver stopped: driving license taken away

Someone must have been in a hurry: at around 10.30 p.m. on Friday evening, a 20-year-old car driver was driving on the A 2 in the direction of Graz. Near Großwilfersdorf (Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district), however, a police patrol noticed that he was traveling at a significantly higher speed.

Had forgotten something at home

The police officers took up the pursuit and were able to measure a speed of over 220 km/h using video surveillance. They were able to stop the 20-year-old at the Ilz junction. He confessed and said he had forgotten something at home, which is why he was in such a hurry.