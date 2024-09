Boney M. rock Lake Traunsee with their disco hits

Tickets for the anniversary concert can be booked from Saturday, 21.9.2024, online via the homepage www.festwochen-gmunden.at, in writing at karten@festwochen-gmunden.at, and during opening hours in person at the Festwochenbüro Gmunden as well as by telephone on +43 (0)7612 70630-12 and via all oeTicket advance booking offices. There is an Early Bird promotion.