Big bang in Leoben – sports director is gone!

"DSV is parting ways with sports director and professional match operations manager Thomas Janeschitz. These decisions had to be made urgently in the interests of the club. Due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the company," it said. The situation is serious, according to those close to the club. They are working day and night to bring the club back into calm waters and establish stable financial conditions. According to "Krone" information, the players have received their salaries so far.