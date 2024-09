Alpine cheese transport via old smugglers’ trails

"Mountains have never been an obstacle to friendships, and besides, the inhabitants of mountain regions are used to having to do more," says Carinthian young entrepreneur and mountaineer Sophie Engl: "So why should we miss out on the delicious alpine cheese specialties from the neighboring Italian region of Carnia at our cheese festival in Kötschach-Mauthen in Carinthia's Gailtal valley just because the Plöckenpass road has been closed for several months?"