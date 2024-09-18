Botanical gardens play an important role in the protection and preservation of biodiversity. They maintain conservation cultures in the gardens, implement reintroduction projects in natural habitats and support the activities of nature conservation organizations and authorities. For the first time, the botanical gardens of the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg, the University of Innsbruck, the Carinthian State Museum, the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna and the University of Vienna are working together in the "Austrian Botanical Gardens Species Conservation Project" to propagate and reintroduce native plant species such as the fragrant leek, the Venus comb, the dragon's root, the lung gentian and the panicle speedwell.