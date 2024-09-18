Uni Innsbruck involved
In order to counteract the ongoing loss of biodiversity, botanical gardens in Austria are implementing extensive and sustainable protection and conservation measures in a new project. The aim is to save 47 endangered plant species of the Austrian flora from extinction.
Botanical gardens play an important role in the protection and preservation of biodiversity. They maintain conservation cultures in the gardens, implement reintroduction projects in natural habitats and support the activities of nature conservation organizations and authorities. For the first time, the botanical gardens of the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg, the University of Innsbruck, the Carinthian State Museum, the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna and the University of Vienna are working together in the "Austrian Botanical Gardens Species Conservation Project" to propagate and reintroduce native plant species such as the fragrant leek, the Venus comb, the dragon's root, the lung gentian and the panicle speedwell.
47 endangered species selected
The 47 endangered plant species were selected based on the updated Red List of ferns and flowering plants in Austria (2022). As part of the project, seeds of the plants will be collected and then reintroduced by sowing or planting young plants in selected habitats. The enhancement of these areas through maintenance measures plays an important role. Accompanying monitoring documents the establishment of the plants. Regular meetings in the botanical gardens enable the exchange of experiences and the strengthening of synergies.
Project runs until 2025
The project is funded by the Biodiversity Fund of the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology and NextGenerationEU. The project will run until the end of 2025 and is coordinated by Dr. Stephanie Socher from the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg.
