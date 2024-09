E-scooter driver knocks down pedestrian

A 35-year-old man from Flachgau was riding his e-scooter on the pavement and cycle path in Straßwalchen on Tuesday morning. The man collided with his vehicle with an oncoming pedestrian. The 32-year-old woman from Flachgau was injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Both parties involved in the accident tested negative for alcohol. The scooter driver remained uninjured.