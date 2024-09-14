Comments on WAC - SCR
Rapid furious with referee: “This is madness!”
Find out what the two teams had to say after the clash between Wolfsberger AC and SK Rapid HERE!
Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "We could even have won in the end, but we have to take the point. We were too timid in the first half. But my lads really responded well to the break and then played a really good game. Rapid showed in the first half how good they are when you give them space, but then we got to grips with that."
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "It's annoying because the point loss was unnecessary. Above all because we couldn't build on the way we played in half 1. We have to work on winning games like this in the future. The pitch was in very good condition and we certainly had some of the best conditions in Austria today."
Lukas Grgić (Rapid player): "Our first half was really strong, I'd say it was one-way soccer. We were really good, conceded little to nothing. In the second half we swallowed the goal unnecessarily, although we know that Wolfsberg take their chances from set-pieces. Nevertheless, our second half wasn't good enough and we're therefore not satisfied with the point."
On the foul on him by David Atanga that was not punished with a red: "We don't need to look twice, I was sent off in a similar situation in Braga in the European Cup. Today, the VAR calls out referee Gishammer to rescind the yellow card and decide on a red. And he sticks to his decision, which is madness for me. Internationally you get sent off, nationally obviously not!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
