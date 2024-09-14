Rapid furious with referee: “This is madness!”

Lukas Grgić (Rapid player): "Our first half was really strong, I'd say it was one-way soccer. We were really good, conceded little to nothing. In the second half we swallowed the goal unnecessarily, although we know that Wolfsberg take their chances from set-pieces. Nevertheless, our second half wasn't good enough and we're therefore not satisfied with the point."

On the foul on him by David Atanga that was not punished with a red: "We don't need to look twice, I was sent off in a similar situation in Braga in the European Cup. Today, the VAR calls out referee Gishammer to rescind the yellow card and decide on a red. And he sticks to his decision, which is madness for me. Internationally you get sent off, nationally obviously not!"