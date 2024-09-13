Freund attacks Hamann: “It’s absurd!”

"One of the best players in the world"

After the attack against Hamann, the Austrian once again explicitly referred to Musiala: "We at FC Bayern are extremely lucky to have such a player with us. Jamal Musiala is a world-class player, a truly exceptional player." Words that will certainly do the 21-year-old good and send a clear signal. After all, the record champions have announced that they want to extend their contract with the mega-talent as soon as possible.