After Musiala's criticism

Freund attacks Hamann: “It’s absurd!”

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 11:26

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has defended Jamal Musiala and attacked Didi Hamann. If such a player is called a "solo entertainer", then that is simply absurd, said the Austrian. 

comment0 Kommentare

Bayern have Musiala's back! After Sky pundit and ex-professional Hamann called the German international a "solo entertainer" and declared: "If I could swap Wirtz and Musiala from Bayern's point of view, I'd do it tomorrow", there was now a fitting response from Munich.

Jamal Musiala (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Jamal Musiala
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

"Anyone who has such an opinion, I find that a bit absurd, far-fetched too. In other countries, such young players with such potential would be highly praised and you're grateful that you have such players for your country," said Freund at the press conference ahead of the Bundesliga clash against Kiel (Saturday, 6.30 p.m.), clearly backing Musiala. 

"One of the best players in the world"
After the attack against Hamann, the Austrian once again explicitly referred to Musiala: "We at FC Bayern are extremely lucky to have such a player with us. Jamal Musiala is a world-class player, a truly exceptional player." Words that will certainly do the 21-year-old good and send a clear signal. After all, the record champions have announced that they want to extend their contract with the mega-talent as soon as possible.

"Jamal is a player that spectators go to the stadium for because of the way he plays soccer. He can decide games, he's an absolute team player," Freund continued, emphasizing that the 21-year-old could become one of the best players in the world. "Both FC Bayern and Germany can count themselves lucky to have him in their ranks," Freund concludes, pointing a finger in Hamann's direction. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf