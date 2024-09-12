Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Recognized in the spa

Thanks to video, the Rolex thief was unmasked

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 09:56

Who struck the hour: The theft of a valuable Rolex wristwatch at the Eurotherme Bad Ischl on May 12, 2024 has now been solved. An employee recognized the thief thanks to a surveillance video released by the police.

comment0 Kommentare

On 22 August, an attentive member of staff at Eurotherme Bad Ischl informed the police that a bathing guest was in the spa who bore a close resemblance to photos from a surveillance video that the police had published for search purposes.

Locker was not locked
The perpetrator stole the Rolex Submariner Date worth 7800 euros from an unlocked locker in the changing area of the Eurotherme Bad Ischl on May 12, 2024 shortly after 7 pm. The owner of the watch had mistakenly left the locker open, allowing the crook to steal the watch.

House search ordered
The identity of the man was then established and in the days that followed the suspicions against him were substantiated to such an extent that a house search was ordered by the public prosecutor's office in Wels. This was carried out on September 4 at the home address of the 47-year-old German in Elsbethen (Styria). Although it was not possible to recover the stolen watch, other evidence was found which clearly identified the wanted perpetrator.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf