Recognized in the spa
Thanks to video, the Rolex thief was unmasked
Who struck the hour: The theft of a valuable Rolex wristwatch at the Eurotherme Bad Ischl on May 12, 2024 has now been solved. An employee recognized the thief thanks to a surveillance video released by the police.
On 22 August, an attentive member of staff at Eurotherme Bad Ischl informed the police that a bathing guest was in the spa who bore a close resemblance to photos from a surveillance video that the police had published for search purposes.
Locker was not locked
The perpetrator stole the Rolex Submariner Date worth 7800 euros from an unlocked locker in the changing area of the Eurotherme Bad Ischl on May 12, 2024 shortly after 7 pm. The owner of the watch had mistakenly left the locker open, allowing the crook to steal the watch.
House search ordered
The identity of the man was then established and in the days that followed the suspicions against him were substantiated to such an extent that a house search was ordered by the public prosecutor's office in Wels. This was carried out on September 4 at the home address of the 47-year-old German in Elsbethen (Styria). Although it was not possible to recover the stolen watch, other evidence was found which clearly identified the wanted perpetrator.
