Thanks to video, the Rolex thief was unmasked

House search ordered

The identity of the man was then established and in the days that followed the suspicions against him were substantiated to such an extent that a house search was ordered by the public prosecutor's office in Wels. This was carried out on September 4 at the home address of the 47-year-old German in Elsbethen (Styria). Although it was not possible to recover the stolen watch, other evidence was found which clearly identified the wanted perpetrator.