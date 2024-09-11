Out for kindergarten symbols: What the authorities say

With the new type of labeling, mixed forms, names with photos, or all kinds of ideas are conceivable, which in any case lead away from a child not being able to identify with a symbol they have not chosen themselves, such as a mushroom, and then possibly being addressed as such ("... and our mushroom can now go into the garden ..."). In addition, engaging with their "own" photo or "own" drawing provides the individual child with essential impulses for subjective personality development. Fundamental learning opportunities arise here."