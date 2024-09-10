Doskozil in "CLUB 3":
“Deportations must be implemented consistently”
Tanja Pfaffeneder now welcomes "CLUB 3" guests to the Grand Hotel, the oldest luxury hotel in the Austrian capital. The Governor of Burgenland Hans Peter Doskozil, opinion pollster Christoph Haselmayer and journalist and author Stefan Kaltenbrunner take their seats in the stylish Wagemut Kavalierbar.
Austria votes on September 29 and current polls show the FPÖ clearly in first place. Accordingly, the Burgenland SPÖ leader was convinced that the FPÖ and ÖVP will govern after the election: "These will be the facts that even the Federal President will not be able to avoid. That's what the constitution requires to give Herbert Kickl the mandate to govern."
"ÖVP will take this step"
You only need to look at what happened in Lower Austria, "how hateful this election campaign was and what coalition we have now". The ÖVP will take important portfolios such as finance, home affairs and justice and say that this will guarantee stability and the rule of law. "I do believe that the ÖVP will take this step for the sake of power, the offices and the ministries," said Doskozil.
"Hypocritical asylum policy"
Asylum and migration was also a key topic in the discussion. The SPÖ politician criticized the current federal policy as "hypocritical." Something must finally be done, he said. "90 percent of negative decisions are not enforced," said Doskozil. "If a judge has decided that someone should be deported to Syria or Afghanistan, the administration must also implement this decision," Doskozil is certain.
"Live casually" campaign
As far as his state policy is concerned, Doskozil is certain that they are on the right track. In recent years, Landesholding Burgenland and its subsidiaries have contributed to Burgenland experiencing a boost in development. The new campaign "Lässig leben - Burgenland eben" ("Living casually - Burgenland") aims to focus on the strengths of the region - in the areas of health, affordable housing & living, business & tourism.
"We want to offer the population something. At a time when we are discussing immigration, jobs or even main residences - keyword second home tax in Vienna - we don't want to regulate this through taxes, but rather show how liveable Burgenland is," emphasized the Governor.
You can watch "CLUB 3" every Tuesday from 22:15 on krone.tv
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
