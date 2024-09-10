Vorteilswelt
Experience pure nature

Vacations in the St. Pölten capital region

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 15:01

The region around St. Pölten is full of contrasts. Outdoor and nature experiences come together here - an experience for all the senses.

(Bild: )
(Bild: )

Traisen-Gölsental: water and forest
The lively Traisen and its most important tributary, the Gölsen, once played an important role as a source of power for mills and iron hammers. Today, the two rivers give their name to Austria's most densely wooded region. In addition to its natural beauty, it also boasts the oldest medieval monastery complex in Austria - Lilienfeld Abbey.

The 111 km long Traisen Valley Cycle Path runs along the Traisen from the Danube to Mariazell. It is particularly popular with families and cycling pilgrims. In addition to the lively rivers, the Traisen-Gölsental valley is characterized by panoramic hiking mountains: Gippel, Göller, Muckenkogel, Tirolerkogel and Gemeindealpe offer fantastic panoramic views. The region south of St. Pölten is also home to two of Austria's most famous pilgrimage routes, the Via Sacra and the Vienna Pilgrimage Route. Both are around 120 kilometers long, have their starting point near Vienna and their destination in Mariazell.

Relaxed cycling on the Traisental cycle path. (Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Franziska Consolati)
Relaxed cycling on the Traisental cycle path.
(Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Franziska Consolati)
Hiking with panoramic views on the Gemeindealpe. (Bild: Robert Herbst)
Hiking with panoramic views on the Gemeindealpe.
(Bild: Robert Herbst)

Cycling and wine country Traisental
In the north of St. Pölten, the Traisental cycle path leads through the Traisental wine country. Starting from the Traisental cycle path, an extensive network of cycle paths branches out through the region. Whether you cycle through picturesque cellar lanes, idyllic vineyards or along the rivers - everywhere you go, you will gain insights into the diversity of the landscape.

Along the way in the Traisental, you will also climb one or two viewpoints such as the Theyerner Höhe or the Parapluiberg. On the Parapluiberg, the newly built Genuss-Oase invites tired cyclists to stop for refreshments. After an extensive tour, a visit to one of the traditional wine taverns is well worthwhile: The excellent wines and fine regional delicacies taste best in the cellar lanes and vineyards. The wines are also available in the numerous wine shops and farm stores.

Cycling along the picturesque vineyards in the Traisental wine region. (Bild: www.schwarz-koenig.at)
Cycling along the picturesque vineyards in the Traisental wine region.
(Bild: www.schwarz-koenig.at)

Hiking in the Pielach Valley
Hikers will find beautiful tours and cozy huts around St. Pölten. For example in the graceful landscape of the Pielach Valley, where the heights all around beckon with friendly hospitality and impressive views. The Dirndl Valley is one of ten outstanding destinations in Europe and a model region for sustainability.

Hikes during the Dirndl blossom in March are particularly impressive. The Pielachtal nature guides can provide interesting information about this and many other sights. They can also tell you about the extraordinary shrines, wayside shrines and chapels along the Pielachtal circular hiking trail. Remarkable sacred buildings line the Pielachtal Pilgrims' Trail, which leads 80 km from St. Pölten through the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park to Mariazell. The Mariazell Railway, the longest narrow-gauge railroad in Austria, is the perfect way to travel to and from the Pielachtal and Mariazellerland.

On the way along the Pielachtal Pilgrims' Trail. (Bild: weinfranz.at)
On the way along the Pielachtal Pilgrims' Trail.
(Bild: weinfranz.at)
The Pielach Valley offers impressive views. (Bild: weinfranz.at)
The Pielach Valley offers impressive views.
(Bild: weinfranz.at)

Info & contact
All information and offers for the St. Pölten Capital Region at www.hauptstadtregion.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
