Nilüfer Yanya: A never-ending search for sound

"My mother always tells me that I capture the zeitgeist in my songs," laughs the 29-year-old, "very often I sing about the lack of feelings. Many melancholy things in life can be painless because you don't let them get to you at all. You feel that something is wrong and you are burdened, but you can't put your finger on what exactly it is - like phantom pains. That's how many people in the world feel and maybe that's why I reach so many people." Yanya doesn't think much of the cliché that the best songs are written in difficult moments. "When I'm very sad, angry or upset, I can't do anything - it wouldn't be emotionally possible. It's just about getting through the day and getting out of that mood. To write, I need peace and quiet and the opportunity to think and reflect on things."