Where are the brains in politics?

If you are still undecided about your choice, brain research could help you make a decision. Based on the question: Which party or which leading candidate is most likely to pursue a policy with a brain? Hans-Otto Thomashoff, a German psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, non-fiction author and art historian, was recently a guest on the occasion of the AK lecture series "Wissen fürs Leben" (Knowledge for Life) in the Ländle and addressed the question of what politicians should have in their brains to make voters happy.