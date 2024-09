Wrong-way driver accident on the A1: two seriously injured

Trapped in the wreck

The serious crash then occurred on the Salzburg carriageway between Eberstalzell and Vorchdorf, shortly before the Vorchdorf exit. The wrong-way driver was apparently traveling in the direction of Vienna and then collided with two cars. Two people were severely trapped in the vehicle after the accident and had to be rescued by the three fire departments that were alerted.

Serious injuries sustained

Both people involved in the accident suffered extremely serious injuries. One person was taken to the hospital in Wels, the second person was flown to hospital by the Christophorus 14 emergency helicopter after receiving initial emergency medical treatment. A drone from the fire department was also called to the scene to record the accident. Clean-up work could then be carried out.