“There will definitely be a housing shortage”

Are you afraid that a new federal government, regardless of which party it comes from, will have to decide on an austerity package or cost measures after a cash crunch and that one or two major infrastructure projects will be put on the back burner?

I don't think so, I hope not. The construction industry will function well over the next few years. Don't forget the big EU funding pots, the Cohesion Fund, the Recovery and Resilience Fund - especially in countries like Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, of course, to get the infrastructure there up to scratch. The next point is all the megatrends worldwide: urbanization is continuing, 80 percent of people will live in larger and bigger cities by 2050. Then we will need affordable living space, but we will also need modern living space. The old housing stock will have to be retrofitted in terms of energy technology so that it is better equipped to cope with the heat in summer rather than just the cold in winter. But the buildings also need to be equipped in such a way that there is liveable living in the cities, enough parks, enough areas, they need to be shaded. The next point in all the countries, especially where Porr is active, is of course the entire health infrastructure. During Corona, we have seen that a large part of the infrastructure, the health infrastructure, is no longer fit for purpose, no longer "state of the art". There is a lot of investment going on at the moment and this is also being heavily subsidized by the EU. You can see hospital buildings in Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania at the same level as Austria.