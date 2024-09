Why pilgrimages are more popular than they have been for a long time

Even if you have to walk over hill and dale, usually for days and in rainy weather, and put up with numerous hardships: With pilgrimages, the journey is not the destination. The goal is at the forefront of the arduous hike. In the case of Mariazell, Austria's most important pilgrimage site, this is the time-honored basilica with its statue of the Magna Mater Austriae. As early as the 12th century, believers are said to have taken long walks to the Marian shrine in Upper Styria to ask for something or simply to say thank you.