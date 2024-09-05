Vorteilswelt
Krone Plus Logo

"Creepy? Sure"

Leak reveals how your smartphone is eavesdropping on you

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 19:17

You've just been chatting about this and that, and you're already being presented with the corresponding advertisements on social networks. A coincidence? Tech companies have always dismissed the myth of the eternally eavesdropping smartphone as a myth. However, leaked documents now show that there is more to it than previously believed ...

The online marketing provider CMG Local Solutions, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has set itself the goal of profitably marketing "the power of the voice (and the microphones of our devices)". Apparently with success: in 2022 alone, the company, which claims to count tech heavyweights such as Google, Amazon and Facebook among its customers, achieved a turnover of 22.1 billion US dollars.

In addition to search engine optimization, email marketing and traditional advertising for radio and TV, the company also offers software that is not advertised on the official company website: "Active Listening". A leaked presentation reveals that this software can be used to target advertising based on what people are saying near their smart TV, loudspeaker or cell phone. So are we being eavesdropped on around the clock?

