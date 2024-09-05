How safe is the pill despite other medicines?

This occurs, for example, due to an increase in metabolism, which leads to an increased breakdown of the sex hormones oestrogen and progesterone (especially with antiepileptic drugs, special antibiotics) or due to a change in the bacterial environment in the intestine (due to antibiotics) with a disturbance of the enterohepatic circulation (circulation of various substances from the liver via the gallbladder to the intestine and back to the liver). This reduces the effectiveness of contraception.