55-year-old woman ripped off
Black magic: 77,000 euros paid to fortune teller
Fortune teller "Nermine" tricked a Serbian woman into handing over a small fortune. The money was used to cover up the "black magic" with which the victim was afflicted. However, there is now little left of the supernatural in the Vienna Regional Court - apart from an indictment for serious commercial fraud.
Crystal balls, incense sticks and coffee brew - there is not much of that to be seen in the Vienna Provincial Court. Although Judge Georg Olschak has to deal with fortune-telling in courtroom 31. Or rather a scam: two unknown perpetrators took money out of a 55-year-old woman's pocket with the promise that this would cover up the "black magic" on her. This is how they swindled themselves out of a hefty sum of 77,000 euros.
Fortune teller "Nermine" contacted
The background story: the victim was contacted by an acquaintance in Serbia, who demanded cash for her bail from prison. "She then searched for a fortune teller on Facebook to clarify whether she should make the transfer," explains the public prosecutor. So the 55-year-old came across "Nermine", who is said to have had a connection to the supernatural.
She not only advised the woman not to transfer the money to Serbia, but also went one better: "She said my children had problems and I was very careless. She said that the money would make the problems go away," the 55-year-old recalled on the witness stand. So she handed over a total of around 77,000 euros to a Serb in several tranches. Although she was promised that she would get it back as soon as the "black magic" was completely covered up, she never saw any of the small fortune again.
Prison sentence after magic scam
"Nermine" and the second perpetrator behind the magic scam could not be traced. However, the man who collected the money is now in the dock in Vienna. The 47-year-old is not making a big deal out of the matter and has pleaded guilty to all charges. However, his defense lawyer Alexander Philipp has already announced that his client will not make any further statements. The blameless man receives two years' partial imprisonment for aggravated commercial fraud - six months of which he must actually spend in prison.
