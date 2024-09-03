Black magic: 77,000 euros paid to fortune teller

She not only advised the woman not to transfer the money to Serbia, but also went one better: "She said my children had problems and I was very careless. She said that the money would make the problems go away," the 55-year-old recalled on the witness stand. So she handed over a total of around 77,000 euros to a Serb in several tranches. Although she was promised that she would get it back as soon as the "black magic" was completely covered up, she never saw any of the small fortune again.