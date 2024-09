The chancellor and his miracle cake

He is Federal Chancellor, has taken over and stabilized the government and the ÖVP in times of need following the resignation of Sebastian Kurz. He knows how to talk to people, sometimes speaks too loudly, has an idea of how to lead the country and its people. He is not a star, more the reliable neighbor next door. Sounds promising. Nevertheless, he is behind Herbert Kickl in all polls. On Monday evening he had the opportunity to close the gap with Martin Thür, this time in black advertising gear.