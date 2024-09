The host let it “rumble” properly

The "crown" match of the round between Wettmannstätten and Eibiswald in the Gebietsliga West had a lot of tinder. Eibiswald's sporting director Manuel Narath explains: "Our coach Thorsten Müller was sacked by Wettmannstätten and moved to us in the winter. Now he has also brought two players from his former club to us, Gerhard Gasser and Nejc Brusar. So it's a hot game for everyone involved."