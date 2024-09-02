“Battering ram” burglaries in Vienna and Lower Austria

Relevant criminal record

A DNA match in the course of evaluating evidence after a burglary on June 26, 2023 in Wiener Neustadt led to the 32-year-old, who, like his 29-year-old compatriot, has a relevant criminal record. The first defendant admitted that he had traveled from the Netherlands on an "assignment" for the coup in Wiener Neustadt: "I was in debt and had no way of refusing." A display window was blown out. Jewelry worth almost 2800 euros was stolen through a hole in the glass. Just two minutes after arriving, the criminals fled the scene because the police arrived.