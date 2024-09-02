Trial started
“Battering ram” burglaries in Vienna and Lower Austria
A trial for "battering ram" burglaries began on Monday in Wiener Neustadt. The crime scenes were 2023 jewelry stores in Shopping-City Süd (SCS) in Vösendorf (Mödling district), in Vienna's Donauzentrum and in Wiener Neustadt. The damage was estimated at around 500,000 euros. The two Dutchmen and the Bulgarian were partially confessed.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the Dutchmen, aged 29 and 32, are members of an international group that is active in Germany and neighboring countries. Cars that had previously been used without authorization were used as "battering rams" in the spectacular jewellery burglaries in the SCS and Donauzentrum. Showcases were smashed with mason's fists and crowbars, and the criminals made off with jewelry.
Traces removed
According to the public prosecutor, the defendants carried out the crimes "with extreme ruthlessness and brutality" and removed traces by setting fire to the vehicles used. The third accused Bulgarian is said to have made his apartment available to the two Dutchmen as a base from May of the previous year and also provided chauffeur services, among other things.
Roller shutter rammed into shopping center
The 29-year-old second defendant admitted to being involved in an attempted coup on January 12, 2023 in Wiener Neustadt. The two Dutchmen did not confess to burglaries in the SCS in Vösendorf on 22 May and in the Donauzentrum in Vienna-Donaustadt on 20 June. An SCS emergency exit door was forced open, after which one of the two allegedly drove a car into the shopping center and rammed the roller shutter.
According to the prosecutor, the other allegedly followed him on foot with bags and sacks. The display cases of a jewelry store were smashed and jewelry such as rings, necklaces and pendants worth around 150,000 euros were stolen before the suspects fled. In the Donauzentrum, a sliding glass door and the display window were rammed. The Dutchmen are said to have escaped with stolen goods worth around 180,000 euros.
I was in debt and had no way of refusing.
29-jähriger Angeklagter
Relevant criminal record
A DNA match in the course of evaluating evidence after a burglary on June 26, 2023 in Wiener Neustadt led to the 32-year-old, who, like his 29-year-old compatriot, has a relevant criminal record. The first defendant admitted that he had traveled from the Netherlands on an "assignment" for the coup in Wiener Neustadt: "I was in debt and had no way of refusing." A display window was blown out. Jewelry worth almost 2800 euros was stolen through a hole in the glass. Just two minutes after arriving, the criminals fled the scene because the police arrived.
Escape car set on fire
According to his statements, the first defendant was not present at the blast itself. According to the 32-year-old, his accomplice was not the second defendant. According to the court, however, the 29-year-old's cell phone was logged in near Ebreichsdorf (district of Baden) when the getaway car was set on fire in the cadastral municipality of Weigelsdorf.
The accused confessed to the ATM burglary. According to his statements, the 32-year-old carried out the explosion. The Bulgarian admitted that he had rented a car and set it on fire after the crime. After this coup, the trio was arrested in the Bulgarian's apartment. In the course of a search, prepared explosive devices and car license plates were found in the basement compartment.
Verdict expected on Thursday
The accused are charged with aggravated theft by burglary, arson, aggravated damage to property, unauthorized use of vehicles, suppression of documents and offences under the Explosives Act. The Bulgarian is said to have acted predominantly as a contributory offender. The jury trial at Wiener Neustadt Regional Court is scheduled for two days. A verdict is planned for Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
