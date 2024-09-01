Soccer criminal case
Six-league march plan: ÖFB, police, FIFA, title!
It is now officially a soccer criminal case: An Upper Austrian sixth division club filed a criminal complaint with the police for forgery of documents, which was subsequently used by the ÖFB and the world association FIFA to obtain a match permit for a Czech player registered with a Lower Austrian club.
Don't mess with SPG Katsdorf! On Friday, this also applied to the district capital kickers from Freistadt in their 0:1 defeat. While the team from the village of 3300 inhabitants increased their points tally to 9:0.
Despite worries!
Although fit, David V. was only a spectator for Katsdorf in round 3. Although the Czech was registered with the Upper Austrian Football Association on July 8. With the aim of shooting the Red-Greens to promotion.
But he is not allowed to!
Because according to the ÖFB and FIFA, the world association responsible for international transfers, V. is only allowed to play for the Lower Austrian second division club Oed/Zeillern.
Without the player ever having signed for this club! What the 34-year-old did do, however, was negotiate with the club via a manager and send them a copy of his birth certificate and passport in advance
Forged signature!
Oed/Zeillern is said to have copied the signature and registered V. with the Lower Austrian association and thus with the ÖFB. However, Katsdorf only found out about this after the signing, raised the alarm with the OÖFV and ÖFB, but the problem was ignored. "Although I presented complete evidence," says Katsdorf sports director Kurt Kerschbaummair. This week, he filed a criminal complaint against an official of the Lower Austrian club at the Mauthausen police station. In order to - if a public prosecutor believes the documents submitted - have the facts of the case in hand. According to the ÖFB, this is a condition for FIFA to be able to cancel the transfer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.