Last-minute goal secures home win for Thalgau

In oppressive conditions, the Tennengau side got into the game better and Poindl (8') gave them an early lead. "We were again well prepared and set up, we knew everything our opponents were going to do," said Golling coach Sanel Moric afterwards. However, the home side, led by the ever-present veteran Löw, equalized through Sedlinger (11'). However, the visitors then missed a number of good chances. The ball went past the orphaned goal after a goal from the penalty spot and the "lucky punch" in the finish was missed miserably.