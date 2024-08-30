Reform under discussion
There could be six regional leagues from 2026/27
The future of the regional league continues to be hotly debated. A decision is to be made by the end of the year on what the third division in domestic soccer should look like from the 2026/27 season. There is currently talk of six regional leagues, Carinthia could form one with Salzburg. In the Carinthian league, Köttmannsdorf has major concerns in the goalkeeper position and Bleiburg is fighting against the Wiesenmarkt curse. .
The regional league reform continues to be hotly debated. A decision on how the third-highest division in domestic soccer will be structured from the 2026/27 season is to be made by the end of 2024. Six groups are currently being discussed.
The leagues are to be divided into Salzburg and Carinthia, Styria and Burgenland, Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Lower Austria, Upper Austria and Vienna will each form their own league. "This is based on the respective population figures. The higher it is, the more players and spectators there are. In sporting and economic terms, we in Carinthia are on a par with Salzburg," says Spittal's sporting director Wolfgang Oswald, who sits on the working group. Oswald does not believe that travel times and distances will increase for the clubs: "Then eight Carinthian and eight Salzburg teams will play in one league. This would even halve the travel time."
The promotion modalities to the 2nd league have also already been considered. The possibility of a basic round and a subsequent play-off for the clubs willing to be promoted was discussed. "But the majority are currently leaning towards a year-round championship," explains Oswald. This means that the best teams in the respective leagues, provided they meet the licensing criteria for the 2nd division, will play each other for promotion.
Next meeting in two weeks
What happens now? "I'll get the votes of the clubs in the Carinthian League and the regional league by September 10, then there will be the next meeting on September 13 to discuss the issue further," says Oswald.
Köttmannsdorf with goalkeeper worries
Köttmannsdorf have no great hopes ahead of today's away game at SAK in the Carinthian League. "For us, it's just about somehow getting through the game," sighed coach Alex Suppantschitsch.
No wonder, as all goalkeepers are out. Werner Ambrosch is on his honeymoon in Zanzibar, Maxi Oberortner is on Crete with his family. In addition, Leo Ibrahimovic picked up a red card in the KFV Cup and is suspended. The 45-year-old Alex Schenk injured his groin after coming on as a substitute and is doubtful for Friday. "The only alternative would be our goalkeeping coach Udo Voith. Or a player we can sign up quickly," says "Suppe". Voith, whose last competitive game over 90 minutes was in 2018, would become the fourth-oldest goalkeeper in the league. The oldest is Roland Kosnjek, who made a brief substitute appearance for ATUS Ferlach in the 2020/21 season at the age of 53.
Bleiburg against Wiesenmarktfluch
After a bombastic start, second-placed Völkermarkt, who have yet to lose a game, have big goals. "We want to get into the ÖFB Cup! Regardless of whether it's through the league or the KFV Cup," says coach Thomas Pawluch. On Friday, they travel to third-placed ATSV Wolfsberg. Bleiburg want to break the Wiesenmarkt curse at home against Austria Klagenfurt Amateure. Bleiburg have not won on a market weekend since 2015.
