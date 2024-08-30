There could be six regional leagues from 2026/27

No wonder, as all goalkeepers are out. Werner Ambrosch is on his honeymoon in Zanzibar, Maxi Oberortner is on Crete with his family. In addition, Leo Ibrahimovic picked up a red card in the KFV Cup and is suspended. The 45-year-old Alex Schenk injured his groin after coming on as a substitute and is doubtful for Friday. "The only alternative would be our goalkeeping coach Udo Voith. Or a player we can sign up quickly," says "Suppe". Voith, whose last competitive game over 90 minutes was in 2018, would become the fourth-oldest goalkeeper in the league. The oldest is Roland Kosnjek, who made a brief substitute appearance for ATUS Ferlach in the 2020/21 season at the age of 53.