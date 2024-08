Markus Poschner: “We need a new vision”

"Krone": In your eyes, has the Brucknerhaus suffered damage to its image?

Markus Poschner: Of course, we are faced with a shambles. It would be naïve to believe that nobody in the public eye, including internationally, will notice. I'm currently rehearsing at the opera house in Zurich and have been asked by many people here: "What's going on with you?" You can see that the cultural location has a huge impact. This makes it all the more important to find a solution quickly, a viable concept and positive news.