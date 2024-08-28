Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" report

“Flying Bulls” can hardly wait

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 16:38

At Airpower on September 6 & 7, the pilots of the "Flying Bulls" will be showing off their skills alongside military squadrons. The "Krone" was the only medium to be present during the preparations. 

comment0 Kommentare

Around 300,000 visitors are already in the starting blocks for Airpower24 in Zeltweg - and so are the Flying Bulls: "This year we're not showing one highlight - we're showing five highlights," laughs Simon Pircher, one of the coordinators behind this year's Flying Bulls program. He is currently in the middle of the air show season, with the planes of the legendary Red Bull fleet flying their program somewhere else practically every weekend. But Zeltweg? Zeltweg is a highlight even for the "Flying Bulls".

The fastest of the "Flying Bulls" fleet: the Alpha Jets (Bild: Zajcmaster / Red Bull Content Pool)
The fastest of the "Flying Bulls" fleet: the Alpha Jets
(Bild: Zajcmaster / Red Bull Content Pool)

Huge effort for a few hours of flying
"We will be there with almost our entire fleet, including aircraft technicians and pilots, around 50 of us will be on duty over the weekend," explains Pircher during a local inspection of the "Krone" in Hangar 8 of the "Flying Bulls".

Airshow coordinator Simon Pircher (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Airshow coordinator Simon Pircher
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Tools, power units and towing vehicles are brought to Zeltweg in a 40-ton truck in the days leading up to the event. They get their fuel on site. Pircher himself has been organizing the major event for months, holding meetings with the army and looking for accommodation for the pilots. A huge effort for a handful of flying hours in front of an audience.

But the program of the "Flying Bulls" has it all:

  1. Part: Fast and loud
    After the official opening of Airpower 24, the first aerobatic demonstration from the Red Bull House begins: four XA 42s, which are among the most maneuverable propeller aircraft in the world, show off their skills together with a Saab Gripen fighter jet from the Czech Air Force.
  2. Part: Fast and slow
    The next odd couple is: Dario Costa, world-famous for his 300 km/h "tunnel flight" in Turkey, will fly together with Luke Czepielas. Unlike Dario, Luke will be flying a Cub Crafter - an aircraft built for extremely slow flight speeds and short take-off distances.
  3. Part: Fast and quiet
    Towards lunchtime, it becomes quiet as the "silent block" of gliders begins: two Blanik aircraft will fly silently over the airbase and demonstrate how to divide altitude and speed in such a way that an impressive aerobatic program can be completed even without an engine.
  4. Part 2: Now come the helicopters
    The two fully aerobatic BO-105 helicopters, one of which is piloted by all-rounder Felix Baumgartner, will perform their spectacular 12-minute program together with the Bell Cobra, a demilitarized combat helicopter.
  5. Part: Fast and colorful
    Towards the end of the two days of aerobatics, the "Warbirds" formation of the "Flying Bulls" with a total of seven planes will mix it up for the "Grande Finale". "Warbirds" are old fighter planes from the Second World War era, such as the legendary P-38 Lightning or the F4U Corsair.

Impressions from the Airpower24 rehearsals:

(Bild: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Aviation PhotoCrew / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Aviation PhotoCrew / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
(Bild: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
(Bild: Michael Zajc / Red Bull Content Pool)
(Bild: Michael Zajc / Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull alone will have more than a dozen aircraft in the air over the two days, plus a number of military aerobatic teams and solo demonstrations from abroad.

Aircraft technician Walter Möslinger specializes in the old "warbirds" (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Aircraft technician Walter Möslinger specializes in the old "warbirds"
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

The amount of maintenance required between flights is particularly high for older aircraft, explains Walter Möslinger, senior aircraft technician: "We invest around ten hours of maintenance in each aircraft between flights, including topping up the oil, checking the oxygen for the pilots and maintaining the smoke systems." His recommendation to the Airpower audience? "Don't miss the P-51 Mustang!"

For all those who can't be there: ServusTV will be showing Europe's biggest airshow live from Zeltweg on Saturday, Sept. 7.
ServusTV On will be broadcasting live online from 11.45 am. On television there will be two live feeds at 11.45 am and 3.45 pm - and the highlights from 6.10 pm.
The day before, on Friday, September 6, the afternoon magazine show "Servus um 2" will be all about the spectacular Airpower.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf