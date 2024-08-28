“Flying Bulls” can hardly wait

Around 300,000 visitors are already in the starting blocks for Airpower24 in Zeltweg - and so are the Flying Bulls: "This year we're not showing one highlight - we're showing five highlights," laughs Simon Pircher, one of the coordinators behind this year's Flying Bulls program. He is currently in the middle of the air show season, with the planes of the legendary Red Bull fleet flying their program somewhere else practically every weekend. But Zeltweg? Zeltweg is a highlight even for the "Flying Bulls".