Sex is still possible even after tumor surgery!

There is a fear of not getting an erection or being infertile. These concerns are not unjustified, as Prof. Dr. Harun Fajkovic, MSc from the Department of Urology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital admits: "After surgical removal of the prostate, depending on whether nerve-sparing surgery is possible or not, erectile problems can occur or existing erectile dysfunction can be exacerbated, or even lead to complete impotence."