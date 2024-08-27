Sinner case: “Number 200 would have been banned”

Tested positive for Clenbustol

Within a few days at the end of March, Sinner had tested positive for Clenbustol twice. This only came to light last week, at the same time as his acquittal in this case. The independent arbitration tribunal reached this verdict because they assumed that Sinner had gotten the substance into his body via the hands of his masseur, who had treated a wound on his own finger with a spray containing Clenbustol. This may well be the case, but many athletes have been banned in the past for taking a substance without their knowledge or fault. This is why some players were critical of Sinner's acquittal right from the start.