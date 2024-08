Anyone who messes with Bures has a problem

It is the most beautiful internal party prose of a (second) National Council President: Doris Bures wrote to Andreas Babler and the members of the Executive Committee after a digital program presentation by the SPÖ leader on the "loving details" in some "insignificant areas" (both Bures): "In the research topic, increased funding for basic research is succinctly announced, while in the agriculture section, the increase in the proportion of organic beekeepers from the current three percent to ten percent is announced." What has enraged the experienced politician, who together with Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig leads the most powerful bloc of the Vienna SPÖ, so much that she destroys the program in such a way?