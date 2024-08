Heiner Goebbels: In the machine of memory

If the 2020 Vienna Festival had not been canceled due to the pandemic, Heiner Goebbels' stage event "Everything That Happened and Would Happen" would have already been shown. But now it has worked out: on Friday, the Salzburg Festival brought the production to the stage of Perner Island in Hallein, Salzburg, in collaboration with the Salzkammergut Bad Ischl 2024 Capital of Culture.