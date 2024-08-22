Blue workers’ leader switches to Geza Molnar

Harsh criticism of the state party

By switching to the "Initiative Geza Molnar", he is leaving the FPÖ - which is not difficult for him now. The FPÖ Burgenland has "degenerated into an electoral association and family business. Mandates are always 'snapped up' in the same circle and there is a consensus above all to provide our own relatives and closest personal circle in our offices with expensive contracts," says the outgoing Freedom Party member. The personnel bloodletting in recent years has been gigantic, and there is now no one left who is "working their tail off" for the party.