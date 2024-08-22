Big bang
Blue workers’ leader switches to Geza Molnar
Alexander Reinprecht achieved a historic result for the FPÖ in the AK elections, now he is resigning and supporting his competitor in the state elections, while at the same time settling accounts with the blue state party.
Will Geza Molnar steal the FPÖ's thunder in the 2025 state election? In any case, the former Freedom Party member has already landed his first political coup. He can now count the regional chairman of the Freedom Party Employees and parliamentary group leader in the general assembly, Rust municipal councillor Alexander Reinprecht, among his supporters. As reported, Molnar will be standing in the January elections with his own list.
Successful in AK election
With Reinprecht, he has now brought someone on board who has already shown what is possible in this year's AK elections - the leader of the Freedom Party achieved the best result since the 1990s. However, nobody from the FPÖ congratulated him on this; there was almost no support in the run-up, he says.
Harsh criticism of the state party
By switching to the "Initiative Geza Molnar", he is leaving the FPÖ - which is not difficult for him now. The FPÖ Burgenland has "degenerated into an electoral association and family business. Mandates are always 'snapped up' in the same circle and there is a consensus above all to provide our own relatives and closest personal circle in our offices with expensive contracts," says the outgoing Freedom Party member. The personnel bloodletting in recent years has been gigantic, and there is now no one left who is "working their tail off" for the party.
"Wild" local councillor
Reinprecht will remain employee leader after the change, but will become a "wild" mandatary in the municipal council. He sees himself in better hands with the "Géza Molnár" initiative than with the FPÖ Burgenland. Molnár stands for what he stands for politically and what the FPÖ Burgenland once stood for. Reinprecht also criticizes the confusion surrounding the FPÖ top candidate for the regional elections.
Other (ex-)blue parties could switch
Molnar does not rule out the possibility of other currently active Freedom Party members joining his initiative. Despite his expulsion in 2021, the former FPÖ club chairman is held in high regard by many active and former members. He does not want to name any names yet. He is also not averse to support from Manfred Kölly, who is currently active for the Yellow Party.
Against the "party political quagmire"
In terms of issues, Molnar wants to focus on more direct democracy and fight against the "party-political quagmire that paralyzes everything". But inflation and energy prices will also play an important role. If an energy company makes so much profit that it can finance a hospital in Gols, this is proof that electricity could be much cheaper, says Molnar. If a coalition with the SPÖ is possible after the regional elections, he would definitely seize the opportunity.
A match against the "boss"
Incidentally, he takes a sporting view of the fact that he is entering the ring as a state employee against the ruling SPÖ: "I'm running against the boss in the state elections," he says with a grin.
